Japan Airlines said Thursday that it has been a target of a cyberattack on its system earlier in the morning, with possible impact on its domestic and international flights.

JAL said it identified the source of the system failure at 8:56 a.m. It has addressed it and is now monitoring the system's recovery. The airline has temporarily suspended selling tickets for domestic and international flights departing Thursday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience it has caused,” the airline said in a post on X.

According to NHK, there have already been delays in the flights, and JAL has already been seeing a malfunction in the system handling passengers’ baggage.

At Haneda Airport, there have been delays for up to 50 minutes for about a dozen departing flights. No flights have been canceled so far, the report said.

Other domestic airlines — ANA, Skymark, Solaseed Air, Airdo and StarFlyer — were not affected by the cyberattack, NHK reported.