Parliament’s extraordinary session wrapped up Tuesday having showcased a major change in the balance of political power — the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner Komeito could not, and will not, pass bills as they please.

The key bills submitted in this session were one banning political activity funds, passed Tuesday, and a ¥13.9 trillion ($91 billion) supplementary budget for fiscal 2024 that passed last week.

Neither would have passed without the ruling parties’ courting of at least 13 votes from the opposition. The coalition has a combined 220 seats, short of the 233 needed for a simple majority in the Lower House, which has superiority over the Upper House.