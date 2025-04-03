The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday sent to public prosecutors papers on six comedians from major entertainment agency Yoshimoto Kogyo on suspicion of gambling via online casino services.

All of the six, including Dai Yoshimoto, 40, a member of comedy duo Daitaku, and Yuichi Ohara, 35, a member of another comedy duo Danbiramucho, have admitted to the charges, according to investigative sources.

In sending the papers to the prosecutors, the MPD sought indictments against them.