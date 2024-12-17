Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was on Tuesday released from detention in Greenland, after Denmark decided to refuse a Japanese extradition request over a 2010 clash with whalers.

Watson has been held since July when his ship docked in Nuuk — the capital of the Danish autonomous territory — on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.

Greenland police said in a statement that following the Ministry of Justice's decision in the case of extradition for Paul Watson, the 74-year-old was released at 08:46 am local time.