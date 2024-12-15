Revelations that a suspected Chinese spy became a confidant of Britain's Prince Andrew have renewed scrutiny of King Charles III's disgraced brother as he heaps new embarrassment on the royal family.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's second, and reportedly favorite, son featured on the front pages of U.K. newspapers for a third straight day Sunday over his links to the unnamed Chinese businessman.

It is the latest humiliation for the 64-year-old whose reputation is already in tatters after settling a U.S. sexual assault case and his friendship with accused child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.