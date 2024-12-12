FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign in January before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray told bureau employees in remarks released by the FBI.

Trump, who is to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, has announced the nomination of staunch loyalist Kash Patel to replace Wray as the head of the top U.S. law enforcement agency.