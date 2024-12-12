Uber Japan said Wednesday that it has launched a new service to help children aged 13 to 17 safely use taxis, such as on their way to extracurricular activities.

The app for the service, called "Uber Teens," has features that provide parents with real-time location data and audio recordings from the taxis.

The service is initially available in major cities in 11 prefectures across the country, including Sapporo, Sendai, Osaka, Fukuoka and Tokyo's 23 wards.

In the app, children can create accounts under the management of their parents. Taxi fares are the same as for other users, and parents can set a payment limit.

Since 2023, similar services have been launched in 40 countries, including the United States.

"We hope to provide an environment in which children can safely use taxis and give parents more time for daily life and work," Shiro Yamanaka, head of Uber Japan, said.