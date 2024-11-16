Group of 20 leaders meeting in Brazil next week are set to show unity on climate action and global trade rules, two areas threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, as talks continue on how to characterize Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies will reaffirm "a strong commitment to multilateralism, especially in the light of the progress made under the Paris Agreement” and resolve to "stay united in the pursuit of the accord’s goals,” according to an early draft statement seen by Bloomberg News. It also called for the World Trade Organization to stay as the "core” of global commerce.

"Recognizing that the whole of our efforts will be more powerful than the sum of their parts, we will cooperate and join efforts towards a global mobilization against climate change,” says the G20 draft statement, which needs all countries to sign off to become official. It could still change — or be discarded altogether — at a summit in Rio starting on Monday.