The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, achieved its initial crowdfunding goal on the first day of its campaign to raise money to cover travel costs to Oslo for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony.

The amount of donations collected under the campaign surpassed ¥10 million shortly past 11 p.m. Friday Japan time. Donors reached about 1,400 people.

Nihon Hidankyo will continue the campaign until Dec. 15 as it estimates that about ¥15 million will be needed to cover expenses on the Dec. 8-13 trip by a delegation of 37 people, including hibakusha atomic bomb sufferers.

The organization launched the crowdfunding campaign on the midnight of Thursday. Donations swelled after Nihon Hidankyo held a news conference about the matter on Friday afternoon.

Many messages of support for Nihon Hidankyo were posted on its crowdfunding website. One of them reads, "It may be the final big opportunity for the world to hear the raw voices of people who survived the ravages."

If the amount of donations exceeds what is needed for the travel, Nihon Hidankyo plans to use the money for other activities as it faces funding difficulties.

Donations can be made through the following URL: https://syncable.biz/campaign/7344.