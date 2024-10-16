For Tereza Hussein, a 14-year-old refugee who lives in Darwin, Australia's planned social media ban would mean losing a direct line to the most important person to her: a grandmother she has never physically met.

"It's the only way I've ever connected to my grandma before, over socials," said Hussein, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but lived in a refugee camp in Malawi before settling in Australia when she was 9 years old.

"It's going to have a very big change in my life because it's going to be hard for me to talk to the people that I've left behind," she said.