U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, on being selected the winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement, Biden sent his congratulations "on behalf of the United States," where many believe the August 1945 atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary to end World War II.

"We must continue making progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons," Biden stressed.