Vice President Kamala Harris needled her Republican opponent Donald Trump for keeping his medical records out of public view, saying he isn’t being transparent with American voters.

Harris’ line of attack on Sunday followed the release of a detailed report by her physician that said the 59-year-old Democratic nominee is in "excellent health." She portrayed Trump as ducking an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes and a second presidential debate with her, then sought to suggest his campaign might have something to hide.

"One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?" Harris said to cheers from a university auditorium crowd of about 7,000 at Greenville, North Carolina.