The upcoming Oct. 27 general election presents the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the largest opposition party in parliament, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present itself as a credible alternative to the scandal-tainted Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the eyes of the voters.

However, despite the LDP’s fumbling over its handling of a slush funds scandal, the CDP still faces deep-rooted doubts over its ability to govern, and the momentum for a change in government has remained sluggish.

The party’s newly appointed leader, former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, appears wary of unwarranted optimism.