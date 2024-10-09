The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday formally announced that it was not endorsing 12 lawmakers for the Oct. 27 Lower House election — including those who failed to disclose information in political funding reports.

Former LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, former LDP Diet affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, ex-education minister Hakubun Shimomura and former trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura — all linked to a slush funds scandal that has roiled the party — were among the those not endorsed.

The decision came as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also the LDP president, Vice President Yoshihide Suga and Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama attended a party meeting to prepare for the upcoming election.