Taiwan reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailing to the island's south on Sunday, as China's military put out a video saying it was "prepared for battle" amid concerns in Taipei about the possibility of a new round of Chinese war games.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, detests its president, Lai Ching-te, as a "separatist," and the Chinese military routinely operates around the island.

Last week, at his keynote national day speech, Lai said the People's Republic of China had no right to represent Taiwan, but that the island was willing to work with Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and conciliatory tone, but drawing anger from China.