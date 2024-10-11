The health ministry has found widespread examples of overwork and work-related stress in the entertainment and health care industries, it said in its 2024 white paper on karōshi (death from overwork) prevention measures released Friday.

A survey conducted between October and December 2023 in the arts and entertainment sector found that over 40% of technical staff and stage directors worked 60 hours or more in a week. Meanwhile, 60% of directors and producers had one day or less off per week.

The survey also asked about workplace harassment and troubles with business transactions in the industry, with 42% of respondents saying they “were told hurtful things by work-related people,” while 22.3% “had experiences related to physical abuse.”