With pledges to strengthen maritime security and promote decarbonization, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made his international debut Thursday at summits related to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — a diplomatic start that saw the new leader keep a low profile after raising eyebrows over ideas such as the creation of an “Asian NATO.”

In his first overseas trip since he assumed office earlier this month, Ishiba took part in the Japan-ASEAN and the ASEAN Plus Three summits in Vientiane, Laos, where he met regional leaders and top envoys, pledging to continue Tokyo’s commitment to Southeast Asia.

While cooperation announcements were made in the fields of connectivity, digitization and green energy, much of the attention focused on how Ishiba handled his first appearance on the international stage, including his outreach to the leaders of China and South Korea at the multilateral forum.