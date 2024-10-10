Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed Thursday to "resist annexation," as China exerts growing military and political pressure on the self-ruled island it claims as part of its territory.

China has not ruled out using force to bring the democratic island under its control, which Lai and his government oppose.

"I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty," Lai said under gray skies during Taiwan's National Day celebrations.