Israel bombed targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks that sparked its war as Israel's defense minister declared all options were open for retaliation against arch-enemy Iran. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested against Israel's military campaign around the world — from Jakarta to Istanbul and Rabat — after rallies in major European capitals, Washington and New York on Saturday.

Late on Sunday night, Beirut's southern suburbs came under renewed Israeli bombing with large fireballs and loud booms over the darkened skyline. Air raid sirens blared in Israel's north including the city of Haifa.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday said his country would decide independently how to respond to Iran even though it was closely coordinating with longtime ally the U.S.