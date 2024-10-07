Are you worried about the shape of your baby's head? Perhaps you wonder: Is a sleeping habit or underlying condition causing distortion?

Hiroshima University Hospital’s outpatient clinic for reshaping baby’s heads can offer advice and treatment through its helmet therapy program to alleviate deformations if they are not being caused by an underlying disorder. In the two years since the clinic opened, 544 patients have visited the clinic, mainly from the Chugoku and Shikoku regions, but also from as far as Kyushu.

One mother — a public servant in her 40s who lives in the city of Hiroshima — brought her daughter to the clinic because she began to worry about how the back of her child's head was flat several months after being born in July last year.