Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba found himself increasingly between a rock and a hard place over whether to endorse Liberal Democratic Party members implicated in a recent slush funds scandal in the Oct. 27 general election as he faced off against opposition leaders in parliament Monday.

Questions from Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda on where Ishiba and the ruling party would draw the line with scandal-tainted members intending to run for Lower House seats drew only vague replies.

“At this point, we have not yet confirmed who will be certified,” Ishiba said.