Democrat Tim Walz and Republican J.D. Vance clashed over the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, abortion, climate change and the economy on Tuesday at a U.S. vice presidential debate that was heavy on policy disagreements but light on personal attacks.

The two rivals, who have savaged each other on the campaign trail, struck a cordial tone, instead saving their fire for the candidates at the top of their tickets, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Vance questioned why Harris had not done more to address inflation, immigration and the economy while serving in President Joe Biden's administration, mounting a consistent attack line that Trump often failed to deliver while debating Harris last month.