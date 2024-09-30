Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba announced his party leadership lineup Monday, entrusting veterans in key positions as he struggles to unite a deeply divided party.

The new lineup will lead the party into a general election scheduled for Oct. 27.

“I’ll do my utmost effort to make Japan a place where people can be happy again, while speaking the truth and believing in the people," Ishiba said at a meeting of the party's general affairs committee on Monday afternoon.