A week after torrential rain hit the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, many of those afflicted by the disaster remain in evacuation shelters, with authorities preparing to help them move into hotels and other secondary evacuation sites amid health concerns.

Some parts of the cities of Wajima and Suzu in Ishikawa are still without water services, and there are concerns about disaster-related deaths partly due to deteriorating sanitary conditions.

The death toll from the heavy rain that caused floods and landslides in the peninsula on Sept. 21 stood at 11 as of Friday, according to the Ishikawa Prefectural Government and other sources.