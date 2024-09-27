New York City Mayor Eric Adams engaged in years of sustained corruption, accepting more than $100,000 in lavish bribes from foreign nationals, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan claimed in a scalding indictment.

The indictment, widely reported Wednesday night but unsealed Thursday morning, calls into question the political future of the man in charge of running the biggest U.S. city.

Adams, charged with bribery, conspiracy and breaking campaign finance laws, is accused of secretly accepting illegal contributions to his 2021 campaign and of taking free flight and hotel upgrades and other gifts, repeatedly crossing the law’s "bright red lines.”