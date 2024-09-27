In his latest book, published before he formalized his intention to run for the party leadership for the fifth time, newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Shigeru Ishiba made a small reference to what he called the “Mandate of Heaven.”

“If someone like me were to become prime minister, it would likely be at a time when Japan or the LDP is facing a major impasse. That decision will be made by heaven. Without divine will, such a thing would never happen,” he wrote.

Those words sound even more poignant now that Ishiba has finally achieved his long-cherished ambition to steer the party — and soon, the country. Friday’s result suggests that LDP members think Ishiba will be able to steer the party clear of troubled waters.