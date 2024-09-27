Heavy rainfall last week in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, has dealt a severe blow to local agriculture.
Fields that had recently begun to recover from the damage caused by the Jan. 1 quake have been submerged by torrential downpours.
Affected farmers expressed their anguish, questioning whether they have no choice but to give up, saying the damage this time is beyond comparison to the earthquake.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.