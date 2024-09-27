The U.S. Coast Guard has been “advising and assisting” Manila in its missions to resupply the Philippine garrison at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea but has not been asked to provide escorts amid efforts “not to overly escalate the situation,” the agency’s Pacific area commander said Friday.

“We assist (the Philippine Coast Guard) with coming up with some of their plans, but we do not accompany them,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson during a visit to Tokyo, noting that support has so far been limited to “tactics, techniques and procedures to help in those types of situations.” From collisions at sea near key military outposts to the use of flares and water cannons, tensions between Manila and Beijing have surged over disputes in the strategically and economically important South China Sea, where the two nations have overlapping maritime and territorial claims.

Tiongson said that while the China Coast Guard (CCG) has been “ratcheting up” its activities, the situation has yet to go beyond a certain level, allowing the Philippine authorities to “adjust as necessary,” ensuring successful resupply missions to the garrison – such as the one conducted Thursday – and preventing the situation from spiraling out of control.