The Chinese military successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead into a designated area of the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the ICBM launch, a rare firing over the Pacific Ocean, was a routine part of annual military training, adding that it was in line with international law and practice and not directed at any specific country or target.

Further details, including what type of ICBM had been launched, were not immediately available.

The launch came as Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said earlier Wednesday in a statement that it had detected recent “intensive” missile firing and other training activities by the Chinese military. The ministry said in the same statement that it had detected 23 Chinese military aircraft operating around Taiwan on “long-range missions.”