Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Sunday confirmed that the two countries have effectively reached an agreement in negotiations on concluding a bilateral pact for defense equipment and technology transfers.

Meeting for about 40 minutes in New York, the two leaders agreed that Japan and Mongolia will aim to sign the pact at an early date.

The pact is designed to allow the two countries to export defense equipment and technologies to each other and to ensure their appropriate management after the transfers.