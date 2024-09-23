Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Monday that she plans to hold a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in New York on Monday afternoon local time.
She disclosed her plans to reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport just before leaving for the United States.
Kamikawa said that she will raise last week's fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China during the talks with Wang.
