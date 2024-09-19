Germany has put a hold on new exports of weapons of war to Israel while it deals with legal challenges, according to an analysis of data and a source close to the Economy Ministry. Last year, Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth €326.5 million ($363.5 million), including military equipment and war weapons, a tenfold increase from 2022, according to data from the Economy Ministry, which approves export licenses.
However approvals have dropped this year, with only €14.5 million' worth granted from January to Aug. 21, according to data provided by the Economy Ministry in response to a parliamentary question. Of this, the "weapons of war" category accounted for only €32,449.
A source close to the ministry cited a senior government official as saying it had stopped work on approving export licenses for arms to Israel pending a resolution of legal cases arguing that such exports from Germany breached humanitarian law.
