As debates among candidates for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election unfold, one issue is dividing reform-oriented and conservative lawmakers — whether to allow married couples to have separate surnames.

For years, conservatives within the party have been staunchly opposed to allowing separate surnames, arguing that it would threaten to dismantle family unity.

But some presidential candidates — namely former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, digital minister Taro Kono and former party Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba — have stressed that it’s time to push through a legislative change.