Peru bid an emotional farewell on Saturday to divisive ex-President Alberto Fujimori after three days of national mourning marked by expressions of nostalgia for his iron-fisted rule.

Fujimori was revered by many in Peru for crushing a bloody leftist insurgency and helping shore up the economy while in office from 1990 to 2000.

He "had the guts to fight terrorism," said Edgar Grados, a 43-year-old businessman, who traveled more than 100 kilometers to attend the funeral.