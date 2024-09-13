On Friday, nine candidates vying for the presidency of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party offered hints of their vision for the future of the party, and the country, outlining their positions on crucial policy areas at their first joint news conference following Thursday’s kickoff of campaigning.

As Japan faces a myriad of challenges — from a declining birth rate and graying society, to sluggish economic growth, rising consumer prices, and a worsening security environment — two issues dominated Friday’s discussion: political reform and the economy.

The LDP finds itself at one of the most crucial junctures in its 70-year history. Since late last year, the party has been reeling from a political funds scandal that implicated over 80 lawmakers and most of its political factions, resulting in mounting public distrust.