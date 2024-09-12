In recent years, Japanese fishers' saury catches have fallen to record lows, prompting some to use their fishing boats to catch other marine life, such as tuna and squid, as well.
Saury fishers are also trying to secure enough income by working during the saury fishing offseason.
This year, saury catches have been relatively good since the start of the fishing season in mid-August.
