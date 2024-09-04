No education beyond the sixth grade. No employment in most workplaces and no access to public spaces like parks, gyms and salons.
No long-distance travel if unaccompanied by a male relative. No leaving home if not covered from head to toe.
And now, the sound of a woman’s voice outside the home has been outlawed in Afghanistan, according to a 114-page manifesto released late last month that codifies all of the Taliban government’s decrees restricting women’s rights.
