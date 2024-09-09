An evangelical preacher wanted by the FBI, and who has close ties to former leader Rodrigo Duterte and his family, has been arrested as the clan’s rift with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deepens.

Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, has been arrested in Davao City after weeks of police operation, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said on Sunday in a Facebook post, without providing other details. Authorities have sought to arrest Quiboloy for months.

The 74-year-old pastor who also operates a broadcast company, the Sonshine Media Network Inc., has been in the FBI’s most wanted list for alleged sexual abuse, human trafficking and bulk cash smuggling. Quiboloy had long denied the allegations, saying it was part of the struggles of being the "appointed Son of God” — a phrase he uses to describe himself. He also faces cases in local courts.