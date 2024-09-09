Super Typhoon Yagi’s trail of devastation across southern China and northern Vietnam has included at least 30 deaths, a major impact on agriculture and fishing, and damage to energy infrastructure.

Yagi was the strongest autumn typhoon to strike China since 1949, according to a Xinhua News Agency report that cited the China Meteorological Administration. It’s the 11th such storm of the season so far.

As many as 24 lives were lost in northern Vietnam after the typhoon caused flooding and landslides, local media reported. As of Sunday, 13 people were still missing, according to a statement on the government’s website. At least four people died in China’s southern province of Hainan, CCTV reported. Nearly a million residents had been evacuated on the island and the nearby province of Guangdong.