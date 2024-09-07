Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney said Friday he will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 U.S. elections, following a similar statement made by his daughter Liz Cheney this week.

Trump and Harris are locked in a tight race for the vote and face off in a debate next week.

Some Republicans upset with Trump's control over their party and his actions have recently thrown support behind Harris, including dozens of former staffers of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.