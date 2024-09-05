Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Anwar Mansour, a 17-year-old Eritrean, and some 60 other migrants including women and children boarded a 10-meter-long dinghy on a beach in northern France and set off across the choppy waters of the English Channel for Britain.

Two hours out to sea, the vessel punctured.

Within minutes it had sunk, killing at least 12 people in one of the deadliest cross-Channel migrant accidents in years.