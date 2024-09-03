The Japan Blind Marathon Association is actively working to train guides who accompany visually impaired marathon runners.
"We want to create an environment in which visually impaired people can run anytime," association executive Sugao Harada, 64, has said.
The association promotes blind marathon as it hopes to improve the physical strength of such people and assist them in social participation.
