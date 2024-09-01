Eight months after the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan, an increasing number of businesses in the region have resumed operations, backed by growing reconstruction demand and return home, to temporary housing, by local residents who had been evacuated.

Still, there is a long way to go before full-scale postdisaster reconstruction, with many businesses operating for shorter hours or at makeshift facilities.

The proportion of businesses that have resumed operations stood at 61% as of mid-August, up from 40% in early June, according to a survey of 533 companies conducted by the Suzu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the city of Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture.