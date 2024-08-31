Tropical Storm Shanshan was moving slowly south-southwest of Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday morning, bringing widespread torrential rain to a broad swath of the country, including in the Kanto and Tokai regions — with the storm’s effects even felt as far away as Hokkaido.

The Meteorological Agency was continuing to urge people to remain vigilant for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rising water levels in rivers. As of Saturday morning, Shanshan has left six people dead, one missing and at least 125 injured, according to NHK.

Shanshan’s slow pace, combined with the warm, humid air moving around the storm and the edge of the Pacific high-pressure system, has helped prompt long periods of record-breaking heavy rains in both western and eastern Japan.