The record high temperatures and sweltering weather that suffocated Japan this summer did not stop 77-year-old farmer Yasuyuki Kurosawa from tending his crops.

Kurosawa, who grows rice, cabbage, wheat and corn in Meiwa, Gunma Prefecture, is one of nearly a million predominantly elderly Japanese who still farm for a living, and who are at a greater risk than most people of falling ill, or even dying, from the heat.

"This is something that we cannot avoid, so we must do what we must do even if it's hot," he said.