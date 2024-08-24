The infrastructure ministry is considering expanding preferential interest rate measures for Flat 35 fixed-rate housing loans provided by the Japan Housing Finance Agency, which is under the ministry's jurisdiction, informed sources said.

The measures to lower interest rates for those who acquire energy-efficient or earthquake-resistant houses are currently applied only to newly made loan contracts.

The ministry plans to expand the scope of contracts covered by the measures by applying them also to those switching to Flat 35 loans from floating-rate loans. The expansion is expected to be made as early as this fiscal year.