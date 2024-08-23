A special investigative committee set up by the Hyogo Prefectural Assembly released a report Friday detailing alleged inappropriate practices by Gov. Motohiko Saito including power harassment, or workplace bullying.

The interim report included new allegations that Saito "got furious for missing an elevator at a site he was visiting and yelled at prefectural government staff" and that he "took home crab prepared for staff" after hearing that the staff declined to receive it.

The report showed the results of a survey of 9,700 prefectural government employees over whether they have witnessed or heard of Saito's power harassment or inappropriate requests for goods or services.

The survey ended on Aug. 14. The report included responses submitted by Aug. 5.

The committee, set up to investigate allegations against Saito under Article 100 of the local autonomy law, also conducted its first questioning of prefectural government workers.

On Friday, six workers were requested to testify as sworn witnesses. The session was held behind closed doors for witness protection.

The Hyogo assembly barred those other than assembly members and secretariat staff from entering the venue. It did not disclose the names of the six workers or the reasons for requesting them to testify.

Saito is set to testify on Aug. 30.

Speaking to reporters at the prefectural government office in Kobe on Friday morning, Saito expressed hope that workers will "respond appropriately from their respective positions regarding the truth."

Saito said he sometimes made harsh remarks to prefectural workers but that there has been no change in his view that the practice does not constitute power harassment.