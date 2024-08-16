In its presidential election next month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seeking a new leader that it hopes will rebuild voter trust, forge party unity and lead it to victory in a possible snap poll before year’s end.

The September election, which will be set on Tuesday and is likely to take place between Sept. 20 and 29, will be the first to be held without candidates being able to secure a block of votes from formal party factions. Due to the LDP's political funds scandal, all but one of these bodies were dissolved earlier this year. They are now called policy study groups and operate under stricter rules on fundraising activities.

With policy group leaders no longer having the same financial power over members as they did when they led a faction, they may find it more difficult to influence how ballots are cast.