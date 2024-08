Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision not to run in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race next month came as a result of poor poll numbers and deepening friction with party veterans.

Recent developments had hinted that there was still room for Kishida to throw his hat in the ring and persuade party members of his suitability for the job.

After reaching a nadir during this year’s session of parliament, the government’s approval ratings had seen a small bump in recent weeks.