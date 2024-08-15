Campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race in September essentially kicked off Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise announcement that he will not be seeking reelection.

In a Cabinet meeting Thursday morning, Kishida told ministers that they can start campaigning for the position as long as it doesn't affect their duties as ministers. Ministers tend to shy away from openly campaigning for a party leadership race while they serve in government. The winner is almost certain to become the prime minister.

One of the top candidates is digital minister Taro Kono. During a regular news conference, he avoided giving a direct answer on whether he would run.